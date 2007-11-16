Free EverNote Licenses Today Only (Normally $50)

Windows only: The Giveaway of the Day web site's offering the full-featured EverNote 2.2 desktop notes app—normally priced at $US50—for free today. Grab the download at Giveaway of the Day, install it and follow the instructions to activate the pay-for version for free. Only 12 more hours left on this one, so get it while the gettin's still good. Here's more on what you get with EverNote. Thanks, Amit!

