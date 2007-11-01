Free Documents at DocStoc

Need a template for your business plan, a tutorial on Python programming, or a copy of the Gettysburg address? Document sharing web site DocStoc has more than 12,000 files posted for free browsing and downloads. Registered members can keep personal "folders" on the site with links to useful docs and get notified by email when another user uploads a file type they request. Those looking for straight-up legal forms have other options, but DocStoc's wide range might make it a useful bookmark for when you just need to see an example—or you need a PowerPoint template to modify in a hurry.