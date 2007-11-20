Fix Your Home and End Keys with KeyFixer

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

keyfixer.pngMac OS X only: The default behaviour for the Home and End keys on the Mac can be very annoying—particularly for Windows-to-Mac switchers. Freeware application KeyFixer remaps your Home and End keys so they move the keyboard cursor to the beginning or end of a line, duplicating the behaviour of the Home and End keys in Windows. (Cmd-Left/Right arrow perform the same function by default.) We covered a nitty gritty method for accomplishing this once before, but it requires manually editing system files and doesn't actually work for Firefox. Together, the two flavors of KeyFixer will fix the Home/End behaviour both across your system and in Firefox, which means that's one major OS X annoyance you can cross off your list. KeyFixer is freeware, Mac OS X only.

KeyFixer [Starry Hope] KeyFixer Patch for Firefox

  • EricGus Guest

    As an alternative, check out GPL'd DoubleCommand (http://doublecommand.sourceforge.net/).
    It also allows remapping so you can swap your alt/option and Command keys and can do it systemwide or per user.

