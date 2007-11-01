Five Things Yahoo Search Can Do That Google Cannot

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Did you know that you can jump straight to a Wikipedia search or start composing an email directly from Yahoo's search box? Weblog Digital Inspiration highlights five cool Yahoo search tricks—like the two mentioned above—that Google doesn't do.

For instance, type !wiki google in Yahoo! search box to search Google in Wikipedia.com. Other popular shortcuts are !ebay, !amazon, and !flickr. You can also execute these from the Firefox search box without changing the default search engine.

The post also highlights lyric search, ordering keywords in queries, and the linkdomain operator (which returns how many times one site links to another). It's not that these non-Google supported features will get many users to switch from Google to Yahoo, but some of the arguably worthwhile features might take you to Yahoo's doorstep on specific occasions—especially Yahoo's lyrics search.

