First upload charges, now excess charges for broadband?

Is Broadband in Australia going backwards rather than forwards? First we pointed out that iiNet had jumped on Telstra's bandwagon by tacking upload charges onto its Naked DSL offering, and now it looks like Optus is toying with excess charges for its Fusion home phone and broadband bundles. Yuck.
