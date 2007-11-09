First Look at Firefox 3.0

With the release of the much anticipated Firefox 3 looming just around the corner, we got our hands on the latest beta build of your favourite browser to get a closer look at exactly what changes and exciting new features you can expect from the upcoming release of the 'fox. From a snazzy design update and stability improvements to smart folders and bookmark tagging, you won't be disappointed with what you're getting. The most notable updates to Firefox in version 3 include the snazzy new Places Organizer, where you can do traditional bookmark organisation as well as create saved searches. Beyond that, the idea of bookmarks as starred favourites works its way into your address bar and tagging has found its way to your traditional bookmarking. Sound interesting? Check out the full-on screenshots for a more detailed low-down.

I was a little disappointed not to see the address bar get souped up à la Locationbar2, which had once been hinted at, but overall Firefox 3 looks to be a solid upgrade. The newest features like bookmark tagging and saved searches aren't likely to blow your mind off the bat, but they've got tonnes of potential in the extension arena. Let's hear what you think of the updates in Firefox—like 'em or lump 'em—in the comments.