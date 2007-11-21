First look at ASUS Eee PC

ASUS held the media launch for their mini-laptop, the Eee PC yesterday, which was the first chance Aussie journalists have had to get their hands on it.

My first impression was that it looks much smaller than I'd expected, even being aware of its 7" screen size and sub 1kg weight. I included this picture to try to give you an idea of the size.

I'm expecting to get a review unit later this week, but here are some facts and observations I gleaned from a quick play with the unit: