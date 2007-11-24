Find the Best Gift for Your Loved Ones with Lootist

Get gift recommendations for the best products for your loved one's hobby or area of interest with expert recommendations from web site Lootist. Although there are tonnes of sites that provide customer reviews of products, it's difficult to know how much you can trust a reviewer. Lootist changes that by making reviewers sign up and declare their specialty; users then rate the specialists so that over time you can find trusted recommendations from quasi-verified experts. Lootist doesn't actually sell anything, instead linking to off-site stores like Amazon or Best Buy. If you're having a tough time finding the perfect gift but you know what hobbies might be of interest, Lootist could be a good place to find that perfect gift.