Find Great Deals on Gifts

US-centric: Wired has an article with a solid roundup of tips and tricks on saving money at holiday shopping, be it on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or on the web. Among the advice on deal hunting is this not-so-obvious tip:

Clean your cookies. Retailers base a lot of their online promotions and price points on shoppers' habits. So, it's not uncommon for shoppers to notice price fluctuations after repeated purchases on the same site. Prices typically drop for these power shoppers as an incentive, but there have been documented occurrences of increases, too. You can check to see if this is happening to you by logging out from the retail site, clearing your browser's cookies, and then revisiting the product page.

When do you start hunting down holiday deals, and how do you snag the best prices? Let's hear your shopping zen tips in the comments.

How to Hack the Holidays and Score the Best Deals Online [Wired]

