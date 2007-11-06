Search for and find episodes of your favourite missed television shows or web-based video content with web site Find Internet TV. In essence, the site is a search portal that knows where to look for current shows and can quickly tell you where to find what you're looking for. Find Internet TV is a barebones version of previously mentioned Tape It Off the Internet (lacking the design sheen and BitTorrent integration). If nothing else, though, its directory listing of full episodes available online is a nice starting point if you've missed an episode of a show and want to quickly find where the network makes their episodes available. Of course, if you're serious about watching TV without the cable bill, here's six ways to catch your favourite TV shows online.
Find Full Episodes Online with Find Internet TV
