Find Critically-Acclaimed Torrents at PickyPirate

BitTorrent search sites like The Pirate Bay can help you find recently-released tunes, flicks and video games, but deciding which are worth the hefty downloads usually involves digging in more mainstream channels. Enter PickyPirate, a mashup website that matches scores from review compilation sites Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes to download links from torrent search sites The Pirate Bay and Mininova. For casual torrent browsers like myself, the site could be a nice reminder of what's floating around and save a few clicks on the way to a download.

PickyPirate [via TorrentFreak]

