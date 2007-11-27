Find Child Care Anywhere with Care.com

Looking for someone to look after your kids, your pets, or even check in on elderly parents while you're traveling? Search website Care.com provides details of caregivers across the U.S. who are available for hire. The profiles are very detailed, so information on availability, experience, rates, and other skills provided are offered at a glimpse. And if you're looking for a tutor, Care.com can help you there as well. The site is free for basic use but offers premium memberships starting at $25 that provide more results and free background checks.
