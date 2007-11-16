Find candidates, polling booths with Google Maps

Back in September we told you about Google Map's website for the Australian election 2007. They've just updated the "Australian 2007 Election" feature in Google Maps. You can now click on any House of Representatives candidate to see their Google search results or their YouTube channel.
You can also see the location of polling booths in your electorate - which will be very handy on polling day!
Australia's Election Map Redrawn [Official Google Blog]
