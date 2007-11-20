Find Anything Online with Search Operators

Search operators—those commands that engines use to narrow down what you're looking for—are pretty useful. For example, if you wanted to know if we've covered anything about video editing, you might be compelled to go to Google and type site:lifehacker.com video editing into the search box. But what else can you do to get the desired results? The HybridSEM weblog goes into extreme detail about the various search operators that work for Google, Yahoo, and MSN. Looking for a video on MSN about monsters? Use the feature:video monsters operator. If you're a searchaholic, this guide comes in pretty handy, and you'll certainly learn a thing or two about how to find things more easily on the 'net.