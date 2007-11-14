Find and Track eBay Deals with GetItNext

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Regular eBay auction browsers know the search box is often the first step in a long series of clicks and term refinements. GetItNext, an eBay-linked search site, lets searchers specify and eliminate keywords to find, say, just a "Mac Mini" and not all the cords and accessories for it. Search results come back with slightly bigger pictures and the seller's feedback visible, but the niftiest upgrade may be the "Find a Deal" tab, which shows auctions with no bidders and less than four hours left—yet another tool to help you become an eBay sniper

GetItNext [via eHub]

