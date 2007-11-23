Find a nerdy name for your newborn

If you don't think you can count on your poor parenting skills and the angst of existence in our hellbent society to ruin your child's life, why not ensure it by chosing a nerdy name for him or her from the annals of science fiction? You have to wonder just how nerdy we've become when Sci-Fi Baby Names: 500 Out-of-This-World Baby Names from Anakin to Zardoz gets published. It got me to wondering how many girls are running around out there named Leia. Nice name, but do you think she'll ever forgive you for it?

I guess parents have been embarrassing their kids like this forever - my dad's middle name is Rhett because my grandmother was watching Gone with the Wind while in labour, and I've met a couple of people named after Lord of the Rings characters. So, do you have a nerdy name, or know someone who does? Spill all in comments please!

Aw, little Nuchadnezzar has your dimples! [Wired's Geekdad blog]