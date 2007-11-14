Fight Back Against Domain Squatters

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Wired's How To Wiki offers some powerful ammunition for dealing with the spam-pushing, typo-leeching domain name squatters that capitalise on slight variations of your personal or business website address. The basic path is to register as many misspellings, abbreviations and variations of your domains as possible and take the miscreants that do pop up to domain name court. There are, of course, ways to reclaim your online name even if the bad guys won't give up, and you can avoid squatter spam yourself by using OpenDNS. But it never hurts to arm yourself with knowledge of the laws and authorities you can turn to when johnsmith.co starts leeching your traffic.

Reclaim Your Site From Domain Squatters [Wired How To Wiki]

