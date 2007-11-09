Fedora 8 Werewolf Improves Multimedia, Laptop Support

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Fedora 8, the newest version of Red Hat's publicly-released Linux distribution, is available for download as a live or install CD or DVD in both the GNOME and KDE desktop flavors. New in this release, code-named "Werewolf," are a Codec Buddy feature that helps users find and install support for MP3s and other media formats, improvements to laptop compatibility—key function, power management and suspend modes in particular—better sound control through the PulseAudio server and other improvements. Fedora 8 is a free download and runs on Intel, AMD or PowerPC-based systems.

Fedora 8 [Fedora Project]

