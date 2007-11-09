Faster, Cheaper Mobile Browsing with Opera Mini 4

Java-enabled phones: Opera Mini 4, a mobile browser that brings full web pages to your phone screen, is out of beta. New features (at least new to non-beta users) include the Opera Link bookmark synchronisation function, a two-click switch to "landscape" views, and a virtual mouse for easier scrolling. And like its predecessors, this version of Opera compresses content before it reaches your phone, saving the pay-by-the-kilobyte crowd a few bucks. Opera Mini 4 is a free download and requires a Java-enabled phone. Photo by Kai Hendry