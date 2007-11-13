Extend the Life of Your Razor Blades

Sick of dropping cash on new, pricey razor blades every few weeks because you can only get a couple weeks of use from a new blade before it shaves about as well as sandpaper? The Chicago Tribune suggests that drying your razor after use can drastically increase the life of a razor blade—up to 122%, according to one study. And while there's no conclusive proof that dry blades will prolong your razor's life, several people interviewed swear by it, and since it's not costing you anything, drying your razor between uses is certainly worth a try. If you've got your own tried and true methods for increasing the life of your blade, let's hear it in the comments. Thanks Reinsmith! Photo by KitAy.