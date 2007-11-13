Extend the Life of Your Razor Blades

Sick of dropping cash on new, pricey razor blades every few weeks because you can only get a couple weeks of use from a new blade before it shaves about as well as sandpaper? The Chicago Tribune suggests that drying your razor after use can drastically increase the life of a razor blade—up to 122%, according to one study. And while there's no conclusive proof that dry blades will prolong your razor's life, several people interviewed swear by it, and since it's not costing you anything, drying your razor between uses is certainly worth a try. If you've got your own tried and true methods for increasing the life of your blade, let's hear it in the comments. Thanks Reinsmith! Photo by KitAy.
How long does a double edge blade last? How good of a shave will a blade give?
As with a "cut-throat" razor it depends on the sharpness of the blade and the durability/hardness of the steel.
Has anyone looked at the edge of various maker’s double edge blades under a 10 power magnifying glass, or, better yet, a microscope, to see if they can see a difference in the blade edges?
I looked at a Schick and a Merkur under a 10X glass. The Merkur, even at only 10X, has a rough edge. The Schick has a much smoother edge.
I checked this out after using one of each blade. The Schick gave me 25 good shaves before it started pulling,
The Merkur blade gave me a worse (it pulled more) shave on the first shave than the Schick did after 25 shaves.
I used to get 60 good shaves out of the Gillette Blue Blade. Now I am doing good to get 30 out of stainless steel, platinum, etc.
Seems the blade makers are just not putting as good of an edge on their blades just so they will get duller faster.
I have not tried the Feather Blades yet, but have ordered some, as they have a reputation for sharpness.
A person should be able to tell just how long, comparatively, a blade will last just by looking at its edge under a microscope.
The whole thing seems to be a "sting" operation though, as sharp blades could go out for weeks and then start sending out less sharp ones.