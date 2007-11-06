Easy Windows Networking with Leaf

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

leaf_screenshot.png

Windows only: Need to grab files from your home computer or quickly set up a friend's computer for file sharing? Leaf, a peer-to-peer application, creates quick and simple VPN connections between machines. Install and run the software, create a user account and click the "Share" tab to get started. As with most networking products that aren't SSH or similarly encrypted, one shouldn't share sensitive information over something like Leaf, but it could make for an easy way to share files, printers and even network drives. Leaf is a free download for Windows XP and Vista and requires Microsoft .NET framework.

Leaf Networks [via Digital Inspiration]

