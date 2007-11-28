While it's not as good as the excellent Filter Assistant user script, Gmail's added a useful feature to messages: the ability to filter email like the one you're viewing. To do so, click on the drop-down on the top right, and choose "Filter messages like this." That will open a new filter form with the From: field filled in with the sender (and in the case of mailing lists, the list email address.) You can also add folks to your contacts, report phishing and other actions from that menu.
Easily Filter Messages in Gmail
