Dymocks launches audio and ebook sales

Dymocks has added audio and downloadable ebooks to its online book store. You can access around 13,000 audio books or choose from around 120,000 downloadable ebooks through its website or through new touch screen kiosks at its main Sydney store.

Dymocks is selling audio books in partnership with Audible.com - the introductory offer is 50% off of the gold monthly membership plan - which works out to $7.49 per month for the first three months.

The ebooks are downloadable in 3 formats - Microsoft Reader, Mobipocket Reader and Adobe Reader. the full specs appear here. They're offering an introductory special off their ebooks until 31 December. Prices don't seem that much lower than you'd pay for the hard copy. For example the website lists its current bestseller - Minette Walters' The Chameleons Shadow for sale through its online store at $24.95, or in ebook format for $20.76.

Computerworld wrote up the new service and went into some detail about the backend and how it all works.

It's great to see a local player innovating in the online delivery of books, but I have to admit that if the ebook is only $4 cheaper than the hardcopy, I think I'd opt for the hard copy. What do you think?