Do We Need Nutrition Labels for Privacy Policies?

Critics say that users don't read online services' privacy policies because companies make them incomprehensible and inaccessible. (Amen!)

A better system is needed, and Web sites need to give more detailed information about the personal data they collect, said Jeffrey Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy and a critic of targeted advertising practices. "There has to be a simple, unified way to tell the individual exactly what is going on," he said. "Why can't you say you're collecting and targeting and profiling this information? Why can't you say [to users]what you tell your clients?"

One privacy policy researcher asked if we need nutrition labels—quick, at a glance answers to "what the heck is going on here"—on our software. Have you read your favourite webapps' privacy policies? If not, what would turn that around? Talk amongst yourselves in the comments.

Online Privacy Policies Don't Do Their Job, Critics Say [PC World]

