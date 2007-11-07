Do More with Preview in Leopard

Leopard only: Another handy new set of features in Mac OS 10.5 that didn't get much attention arrived in Preview.app, that trusty utility that opens images and PDF files. In Tiger, Preview was mostly a file viewer, but in Leopard, you can edit images, rearrange and merge PDF files, as well as perform batch actions on a set of files. Let's take a look. With an image (or several images) open, from the Tools menu you can crop, resize, flip and rotate. Choose the "Adjust Color" option to get a transparent palette of colour options, including sharpening, along with an "Auto Levels" button for the lazy ones in the room (like me.)

You can even remove background areas from an image. From the Select tool drop-down, choose "Instant Alpha" to give it a try.

The result with some background removed:

In the PDF department, now you can annotate documents, rearrange pages and merge several PDF's into one (see ya, Combine PDFs!) right in Preview. Here's what a note, highlighted and strike-through text in a PDF looks like:

What are you doing with Preview in Leopard that you've never done before? Let us know in the comments.