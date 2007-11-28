DIY Window De-Icer On-the-Cheap

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

For many of us, along with winter comes an endless expanse of mornings spent freezing our fingers off scraping ice from our windshields. Rather than walking that chilly road again this winter, the Dollar Stretcher web site suggests several DIY solutions for keeping your windshield ice-free this winter.

For example:

To prevent your car's windows/mirrors from icing up... treat the windows before you go to bed each night. The window treatment can be made up of 3 parts vinegar to 1 part water and placed in a spray bottle... [and]will prevent ice from forming.

From other posts in the thread, it sounds like rubbing alcohol can be substituted for vinegar, and the solution can be applied either before or after the ice has formed.

Photo by DJ Curly.

Homemade Window De-Icer [Dollar Stretcher via DIY Life]

