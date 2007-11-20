Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Ditch Your Taskbar for Minimised Thumbnails with miniMize

Windows only: Freeware application miniMize creates thumbnail images of your minimised application on your desktop, providing an interesting and customisable alternative to the Windows taskbar. Similar to previously mentioned ThumbWin, miniMize boasts virtually all of the same features in addition to an arguably improved interface. Several of you who seemed to like ThumbWin reported experiencing a few crashes, so mimiMize might be the replacement you were looking for. If thumbnails on the desktop sound to you like clutter, miniMize won't be for you. If you like the idea of ditching your taskbar for minimised thumbnails, miniMize or ThumbWin should do the job. miniMize is freeware, Windows only.

miniMIZE [via Appaholic]

