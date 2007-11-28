We've previously linked to lists of open source alternatives to commercial software and Linux equivalents, but Linux fans can never have too many places to find free software. The Linux App Finder is an organised, extensive list of programs that includes screenshots, desktop environment information, and links to source and download sites. Even more handy is the searchable list of Windows and OS X "equivalents," organised by the names of proprietary software. If you're new to Linux or have given up trying to find a certain kind of application, Linux App Finder is worth a look.
Discover More Linux Alternatives at Linux App Finder
