Windows only: Sick of your Windows screensaver coming on in the middle of watching a video or referring to what's on-screen? Tech site the How-To Geek set up a shortcut to temporarily disable the screensaver (without having to click your way to its settings by hand) using a small utility called FlipSS. Mac users, you can get this same functionality with Caffeine.
Disable and Enable the Screensaver in One Click
