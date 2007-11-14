Disable and Enable the Screensaver in One Click

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

disablescreensaver.png Windows only: Sick of your Windows screensaver coming on in the middle of watching a video or referring to what's on-screen? Tech site the How-To Geek set up a shortcut to temporarily disable the screensaver (without having to click your way to its settings by hand) using a small utility called FlipSS. Mac users, you can get this same functionality with Caffeine.

Create Shortcut Icon to Disable / Enable the Screensaver [the How-To Geek]

