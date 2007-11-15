Declutter with an Under-the-Desk Power Basket

DIY web site Instructables covers the perennial favorite: Cleaning up cord clutter beneath your desk. We've covered the cordless workspace plenty in the past, but if you still haven't found a solution that fits your needs, this simple and cheap power strip basket could do wonders for your cable decluttering needs. The custom cut basket is particularly useful for retaining access to your power outlets without needing to unscrew the entire apparatus in order to unplug or plug in a new device.