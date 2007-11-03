Deal with Professional Burnout without Quitting Your Job

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

frustration1.pngAt one time or another, we can all get a little burnt out with our jobs—even if it's a job you love. The Simple Dollar weblog suggests several ways to deal with your workplace burnout without quitting your job. For example:

Take vacation as soon as possible. File paperwork to take a week or two off, and just do nothing. Seriously. Sit at home and recharge. Get caught up on things you've been putting off because you've been burnt out. Eat very healthy and get some exercise. Do a few things that are purely fun. In fact, most of these other items work best if done immediately after returning from a vacation.

If a break isn't possible (and let's be honest, for a lot of us an impromptu vacation isn't), the post offers several other more realistic suggestions you can apply today. Then again, if professional burnout has you on the brink of quitting, working in a vacation probably isn't a bad idea.

Dealing With Professional Burnout Without Quitting Your Job [The Simple Dollar]

