Cure Your Packrat-itis

If you or your loved one suffers from the heartbreak of packrat-itis—an affliction presenting symptoms like large piles of paper and tchotchkes strewn about your home—the Think Simple Now weblog suggests several tips for curing what ails you.

Give each item a home - If you don't know where something belongs, it can easily become part of the clutter in your house. You have to think about where to put it, and it will always conveniently find its way to the top of the nearest surface or the first drawer in sight.

I find that tip especially true when you first move into a new place—the sooner you find a place for everything, the easier it is to put everything in its place and make your home streamlined and uncluttered. If you've ever dealt with a nasty case of packrat-itis, let's hear how you dealt with it in the comments.