Create Voiceover Slideshows with Goldmail

Windows only: Free webapp Goldmail gives those not willing to shell out for a package like Soundslides a dead-simple interface for creating and hosting slideshows with audio narration. The free version of Goldmail takes in images (by upload or even screen grabs for your Uncle Bif and Aunt Marge types), and then simply asks the user to sort them and talk while clicking through slides, inserting the transition points automatically. The two drawbacks are the advertising thrown up at the end (the $9.95/month licence gets rid of that) and the platform dependence—there's no Mac client, and even Firefox-on-Windows users have to install the ClickOnce extension to let the .NET elements run. Goldmail is a free download that requires a sign-up at Goldmail's website and runs on Windows only.