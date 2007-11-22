Create Slick DVD Menus with ManDVD

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Linux only: Give your home-brewed DVDs a polished finish with ManDVD, a free software package for GNOME and KDE-based systems. ManDVD may not have as many encoding and burning options as K3b, DeVeDe or other Linux DVD creators, but the front ends it creates look a good deal nicer. Grab frames or clips to create menus and video buttons, add custom text and tweak the layout to your heart's content. If you want to give your holiday videos a nice front-end (and make them a bit less confusing) for your relatives, ManDVD could fit the bill nicely.

ManDVD is a free download for Linux systems only; Ubuntu and Debian users can grab a self-installing package at the link below, while KDE-based systems and other distros can find their packages or source at the developer's site.

ManDVD [GetDeb via Tombuntu]

