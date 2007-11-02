Convert Vinyl Records into MP3s

Considering digitising that crate of classic records you unearthed in the attic? Windows Vista Magazine has some pointers on how to do so. Here's why it's worth the trouble:

There's an unmistakable warmth in the sound a record produces that simply isn't there on CDs. To get technical, this warmth is caused by the way the record is cut-louder sounds create deeper ridges, leading to light distortion. As the warmth is created through the turntable and not in the amplification stage, no matter what the turntable is connected to, you'll still preserve that vinyl sound.

The guide recommends purchasing a preamp to plug into your PC's line in to preserve the sound equalisation used on vinyl records. Finally, if Windows sound recorder isn't your thing, you can also digitise your cassette tapes with the free, open source LH favorite, Audacity. Photo by Spacepleb.