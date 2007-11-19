Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Control Your Workday with a Game Plan

A short NY Times piece published today tackles productivity problems in the modern workplace. To summarise, they are: multitasking (bad, work sequentially instead), email (check it less, process it more), and long, paralysing to-do lists. One productivity expert actually recommends that companies should restrict internet access for their employees:

A compulsion to surf the Internet and check email stirs up a "desire to be in the know, to not be left out, that ends up taking up a lot of our time"—at the expense of getting things done, Mr. Ellwood said. If he had his way, he would cut off Internet access—but not email—for a vast majority of employees, and set up dedicated workstations for people to use when they really needed the Web for their work.

Yikes! Obviously Mr. Ellwood doesn't read Lifehacker.

Every Workday Needs a Game Plan [NYT]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles