Control Email Interruptions

emailtiedup.jpgIf email's got you sidetracked more often than you'd like and taking up hours you should be spending getting real work done, it's time to take charge. The NY Times offers up a Q&A about email management and our ability to multitask. Interestingly, email can stimulate creativity, to a point:

Adam Cox, a clinical psychologist whose work focuses on the effects of multitasking and interruptions, said that when we receive work-related email messages, they often stimulate the prefrontal cortex of the brain, our creative center, and make us better at problem solving.

But there is a limit, Dr. Cox cautioned. "We don't know how many e-mails puts a person over the edge," he said, "but clearly at some point, it no longer leads to greater productivity."

Knocking down email's a cheap way to get things done when your brain's too tired to do other focused stuff, but the trick is to not let it take over your workday.

Does E-Mail Distract? Not if You Take Charge [NYT]

