Conquer Your Public Speaking Jitters

Whether it's a best man speech, a corporate presentation, or a dinner toast, speaking in front of people you don't know can generate lots of sweat and stutters. Steve Tobak, tech executive and blogger at CNET, has a few words of advice to help anyone facing down a crowd get into the right frame of mind. To avoid feeling isolated and on-the-spot, for example, interact with your audience:

Draw them into your presentation by asking leading questions and encouraging interaction. You'll instantly feel more comfortable, and so will your audience. A great side benefit is it will make you a far more dynamic and engaging speaker.

Other helpful tips include knowing your material cold, of course, and asking yourself "What's the worst that could happen?" While you're easing your fears, brush up on how to lose the ums and ahs and sound more intelligent. Photo by ItzaFineDay.

Conquering your fear of public speaking [CNET Blogs]

