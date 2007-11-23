Coming next week: Full review of ASUS Eee PC

We're expecting a review unit of ASUS's Linux-based mini-laptop to arrive at Lifehacker's door today, so you can expect a full review next week, but I've already discovered one thing which I thought was worth correcting immediately. At the launch the other day, an ASUS rep told me it gets up to 5 hours battery life, and I duly quoted this in my writeup of my first impressions of the laptop. But when chatting with another journo I found out she'd been quoted 2-3 hours! I contacted ASUS to get the story straight, and their official response was:

"The battery is a 4 cell: 5200 mAh with an average life of 3.5 hours."

That's a lot less than the "up to 5 hours" I was originally quoted, so I'll be checking battery life carefully when I do the review!