Collaborate Wiki-Style on Google's My Maps

In yet another Google Maps upgrade in recent days, the My Maps feature has been opened up for collaboration. That means that you and your friends can add markers (with custom icons and pictures if you'd like), draw out areas and collaborate to map out great food, awesome photography spots or whatever strikes you. If one of you already has something mocked up in Google Earth or their own My Map, you can start by importing a KML or GeoRSS file. Chalk up another useful addition to what was already a great tool for making personalised maps.