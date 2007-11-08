Coin-Sized Pocket Screwdrivers

Keep a screwdriver with your everywhere you go with the coin-sized Pocket Screwdriver. At 1" wide, this pocket screwdriver sports a variable thickness so it can fit snugly in several different sizes of screws—meaning it should work a good deal better than the dimes, quarters, and pennies you've been using up until now. The pocket screwdrivers come in packs of 12 for $8.50. If you're looking for a little more power in your pocket, check out the credit card survival multi-tool.