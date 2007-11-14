CNET Australia launches new music service

CNET has branched out from tech news and reviews to launch its own online music service, the snappily titled CNET.com.au Music Centre. So far the site offers over 90,000 free downloads and streams from over 17,000 indy artists.

The site will feature music reviews by CNET music editors, and will also allow site users to rate artists and songs.

While its music service is dominated by independent artists at the moment, the IT Journo website reported that CNET is negotiating with recording labels to feature professional artists from 2008. The network is also planning to launch two TV sites early in 2008, TV.com and CNET TV.

