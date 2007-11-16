Clean Your Keyboard Without Powering Off with ToddlerTrap

Windows only: Food, hair, dust, skin cells—they all end up under your typing keys and pressed under your mouse. If you put off cleaning them out because that would require, well, turning off your computer, free Windows application ToddlerTrap is the end of your excuses. Launch the program and bust out the white paper, Post-It notes or whatever else you use to clean your keyboard or mouse, since your movements and key presses are blocked until you close the tiny window. As the name suggests, ToddlerTrap also prevents tykes from inadvertently resetting your screen resolution. ToddlerTrap is a free download for Windows systems, but requires a free registration key via sign-up. Mac users should check out similar application Keyboard Cleaner.