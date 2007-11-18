Choose Memorable Answers to Security Questions

Blogger danah boyd's sick of dumb password retrieval security questions on web site registration forms, so she uses a pattern to create (and remember) her answers. boyd writes:

The basic structure is:

[Snarky Bad Attitude Phrase]+ [Core Noun Phrase]+ [Unique Word]

Although these are not my actual phrases, let's map them for example:

Snarky Bad Attitude Phrase = StupidQuestion

Unique Word = Booyah

Thus, when I'm asked the following question: What is your favourite sports team?

My answer would be: StupidQuestion SportsTeam Booyah