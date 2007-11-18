Choose Memorable Answers to Security Questions

Blogger danah boyd's sick of dumb password retrieval security questions on web site registration forms, so she uses a pattern to create (and remember) her answers. boyd writes:
The basic structure is:
[Snarky Bad Attitude Phrase]+ [Core Noun Phrase]+ [Unique Word]
Although these are not my actual phrases, let's map them for example:
- Snarky Bad Attitude Phrase = StupidQuestion
- Unique Word = Booyah
Thus, when I'm asked the following question: What is your favourite sports team?
My answer would be: StupidQuestion SportsTeam Booyah
Love this idea; the same type of patterning works for choosing memorable—but always different—passwords, too.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink