Choose Memorable Answers to Security Questions

Blogger danah boyd's sick of dumb password retrieval security questions on web site registration forms, so she uses a pattern to create (and remember) her answers. boyd writes:

The basic structure is:

[Snarky Bad Attitude Phrase]+ [Core Noun Phrase]+ [Unique Word]

Although these are not my actual phrases, let's map them for example:

  • Snarky Bad Attitude Phrase = StupidQuestion
  • Unique Word = Booyah

Thus, when I'm asked the following question: What is your favourite sports team?

My answer would be: StupidQuestion SportsTeam Booyah

Love this idea; the same type of patterning works for choosing memorable—but always different—passwords, too.

algorithms for dumb security questions [apophenia]

