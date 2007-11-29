Choose Great Gifts for Your Office Exchange

Got an upcoming gift exchange at the office but not sure what cheap but hopefully not-too-crappy gift to buy for your officemate? Wired's guide to choosing the right gifts for office parties has you covered. The howto suggests several questions that can lead to satisfying and cheap gifts perfect for your Secret Santee, like: What type of music does he/she like? Does he/she drink? Knowing the answers means the right CD or bottle of wine can make you the winning gift giver you were always meant to be. If you're still stumped, you may also want to check out the advice your fellow readers had for Secret Santa gifts; if you've got a great idea or two of your own, let's hear it in the comments.