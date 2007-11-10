Catch Up on your TV Addictions with Sidereel

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Explore the legitimate and more *ahem* fan-driven ways to watch, read about, and discuss your favourite television addictions at Sidereel, a wiki-driven site that also aggregates links and clips for music and movies. The site offers RSS feeds for each show's content, but its best value may be its archive of links to episodes from previous seasons, both on the network sites and elsewhere. It's free to browse and click through Sidereel, but contributing to the wiki pages requires a free sign-up. For more ways to keep current on your TV fixes, check out Adam's Six Ways to Catch Your Favorite TV Shows. Thanks, Filament!

Sidereel.com

