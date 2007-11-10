Catalog Your Books iTunes-style with BookBump

Like any collection, books create an endless loop of discovery, search, and acquisition for enthusiasts. Free cataloging webapp BookBump feeds that enthusiasm by providing a central place to list collections, find and compare prices on wanted books, and keep tabs on borrowed and loaned tomes. Students can also use BookBump to find author quotes and generate bibliographies in the major academic formats. BookBump requires a free sign-up to use. For lots more biblio-geekery, check out Adam's list of 13 book hacks for the library crowd and recommendation service What Should I Read Next.