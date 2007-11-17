Calculate with Spotlight

Mac OS X Leopard only: Run quick calculations from Leopard's Spotlight search box. Enter your formula and the answer will appear as you type, similar to how it works in Firefox's Google search box. Google's implementation is a tad better; it can do metric conversion (try
24km in miles), but Spotlight's good for pure math.
