Buy a John Howard Pinata on ebay

As Crikey was pleased to point out today, some enterprising soul has put a John Howard pinata up for auction on ebay, just in time to provide "the perfect entertainment for your election night party". They want $280 for it though, ouch.
As Crikey was pleased to point out today, some enterprising soul has put a John Howard pinata up for auction on ebay, just in time to provide "the perfect entertainment for your election night party". They want $280 for it though, ouch.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink