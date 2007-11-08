Build the perfect playlist this holiday season with weblog Download Squad's iTunes smart playlist tips. With the holidays quickly approaching, many of us start downloading songs gearing up for the season. Unfortunately that often means you end up with a music library littered with Christmas tunes that are hard to find when you want them and pop up on shuffle when you don't. The playlist itself casts a fairly broad net, but you can tweak the filter's rules as you go. Alternatively, you might try this alternate method for tagging and sorting your holiday tunes. Let's hear how you keep your occasion-specific tunes corralled in the comments.
Build the Perfect Holiday Playlist in iTunes
